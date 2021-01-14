To the Editor:
I want to thank each and everyone single one of you who donated items, gifts to help successfully fill 403 stockings.
Wow, 403 children at least got a Christmas stocking filled on Christmas morning and that absolutely would not have happened without the donations from each and every one of you who contributed, nor would it have been possible without the help of my husband Brett Mulliss, my son and his amazing fiance Adam Premo and Julia Neff and the help of Jennifer Robinson, Maraleigh Hill and her awesome daughter Annie.
A lot of time and energy went into this and it was a huge success.
Next year it will be more organized and planned. Thank you so much everyone, especially The Other Paper and WCAX Channel 3 News for doing the stories and helping us reach all the amazing sponsors and people who donated to put a smile on so many children’s faces.
I hope you all had a merry Christmas and a very safe, happy healthy new year to come. God bless each and everyone.
Victoria PierceMulliss
South Burlington
