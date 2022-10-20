To the Editor:
We returned to Vermont in 2018 after a three-year hiatus in Banff, Alberta. My partner came back to start a private medical practice. During this transition, our family’s need for affordable health care became painfully apparent. After a decade of filling the role of stay-at-home dad this responsibility fell to me. To provide insurance coverage for our family I first took a job throwing boxes at United Parcel Service, resulting in a broken foot, bruised ego and inability to be there for my kids when they needed me most.
One day, sitting in front of Orchard Elementary, therapy dog in hand, cast on my foot, waiting for my then fifth grader, I had a conversation with a stranger. He cordially asked about the dog, my child, and how I’d broken my foot.
“You look a little old for that type of work,” he commented, telling me how his family had negotiated the health insurance quagmire and how schools were desperate for bus drivers. He explained that South Burlington School was paying new hires while they obtained their commercial driver’s license. He told me about the generous benefit package that included weekends, school vacations and summers off and, best of all, it included health insurance for the entire family from the date of hire. I enthusiastically told my partner that evening about the conversation.
She responded, “If it seems too good ...” All the same, I interviewed later that week and started two weeks later.
I’ve been driving a school bus for South Burlington schools for two years. The running joke in our family is that I used to try and convince my partner to have a third child and now I have about 100 children on any given day. The kids that ride my bus are endlessly entertaining, full of hope, positive energy, enthusiasm for life and, occasionally, are a bit overwhelming. They have strong opinions and when given the opportunity are thrilled to share their thoughts.
A trusted administrator at the school once said to me, “stay in your lane; you are a bus driver.” The common image conjured of a bus driver is a paradigm that should change. Drivers have the sole responsibility to start and end our kids’ school days on a positive note and they generally do it well. It really could be the best part-time job ever.
Mark Gabel
South Burlington
