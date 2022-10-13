To the Editor:

On June 29, 2021, my brother, Brian Miller, died in Bruce Erdmann’s home.

As reported in this newspaper, Brian lay dying while Erdmann’s son, Devin, propped him up against a wall so he could take pictures. (“South Burlington businessman faces federal drug charge,” Sept. 29, 2022)

A few months before Brian’s death, a woman was hospitalized after Erdmann supplied her with cocaine. She almost died; Erdmann failed to provide or seek any medical attention. The day before Brian’s death, Erdmann’s wife, Ellen, died of an acute fentanyl overdose — discovered only after the medical examiner ordered her body seized before Erdmann could have it cremated. Two deaths and a near miss in less than four months in Erdmann’s home, with callous indifference for the safety and lives of those involved.

But The Other Paper failed to address the real story — the failure of prosecutors to hold Erdmann accountable. The police asked state’s attorney Sarah George to file felony charges. Strangely, she declined, opting instead to only file misdemeanor charges for knowingly and unlawfully possessing drugs with no acknowledgment of his victims.

Erdmann has negotiated a deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to plead guilty to one felony drug charge for knowingly and intentionally distributing cocaine. Despite the carnage in the Erdmann home, the sole focus of these prosecutors was drugs. No charges, state or federal, relate to the deaths of Brian Miller or Ellen Erdmann. None.

Who is protecting the citizens of South Burlington? Certainly not George. She failed to press charges for the deaths and injuries resulting from Erdmann’s supplying of illegal drugs. Armed with overwhelming evidence, George has nevertheless failed to complete the prosecution of Erdmann for the relatively minor charges she opted to file.

Over 15 months have passed, and Erdmann remains at large and unpunished.

Brian and Ellen deserve a voice. Erdmann should be held accountable. The real story is not his possession of illicit drugs, which might lend itself to George’s progressive approach to such crimes. The real story is that two people died, and another was seriously injured, all in the home of a man who admitted to possessing, controlling and distributing dangerous, illegal drugs.

George’s handling of this matter is a shameful response that provides absolutely no protection from future similar incidents. I urge my city’s citizens to write, call 802-863-2865, visit and email George sarah.george@vermont.gov or otherwise contact her office for an explanation and for action.

Michael Miller

South Burlington