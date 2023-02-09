Dear Jason:
Here’s my question: does the governor understand how badly he’s hurt his credibility with many, many of his state employee retirees by choosing Cigna to replace BlueCross BlueShield? Doesn’t he know Cigna is being sued by the U.S Department of Justice for Medicare Advantage payment fraud in the millions? And that Cigna was sanctioned in 2016 by CMS for 16 months for “major systems failure” in regard to excessive out of pocket costs, denials and delays in Medicare Part C and D for its enrollees?
How does he justify putting us into the hands of a company that has obvious problems in the very product line he wants to force upon us?
Our health insurance is very, very important to us. And personal.
Doesn’t he know we read, research and can see, thanks to leaders like Trump, a grift coming a mile away. Trump, who on April 24, 2020, suggested we ingest disinfectant to treat COVID-19?
Scott gained our trust during COVID-19. He was clearly protecting our well-being. Now he and his staff are trying to tell us that Cigna will give us the same benefits that we get with BlueCross BlueShield.
While the benefits can be the same, they can’t tell us that the preauthorization, denial and appeal criterion are the same. They can’t guarantee the provider pay rate will be the same. These variables have to do with access to benefits. Even if they could, choosing Cigna is like choosing a doctor who is currently being sued for malpractice with a history of suspension. Really?
Please pass this directly on to the governor. Please don’t refer me to Beth Fastiggi (commissioner of the Vermont Department of Human Resources) because she’s the one who chose Cigna as the final bid. She has no credibility with any of us.
Remember, Jason, there are 6,000 of us who have spouses, children, friends, networks and will be sure to let them know how this governor, who we voted for, and once trusted, has lost our confidence.
Please tell me you hear me.
Joe Patrissi
South Burlington
