To the Editor:
Amid the controversy over recent housing legislation, we keep hearing the situation referred to as a crisis. It doesn’t get treated like a crisis, though. In a crisis, you do whatever you have to do to remedy the situation.
What we’re seeing are some steps toward mitigation, but no more. For example, several hundred housing units have been sacrificed in South Burlington to the noisy, polluting, useless, expensive F35s. Why are we not taking measures to get rid of the warplanes, which are not needed on anything like a crisis basis — in fact, are not needed at all — and reclaim the housing we’ve lost to them?
Why are we not taking measures to discourage affluent people from consuming housing stock for second homes so long as less affluent people must live on the street? Why are we allowing colleges and universities to farm out their transient student populations to be lodged in the community, rather than on campus? If this is a crisis, why is housing treated as a commodity rather than as a right?
Seth Steinzor
South Burlington
