To the Editor:
In our quest for justice in society, let us not forget to include the virtues of mercy, compassion and forgiveness for one another. Without these, justice merely becomes punishment rather than a means to right relationship.
Isn’t living in right relationship with one another the ultimate goal in our efforts to promote awareness, inclusion, equity and acceptance? Are we focused on creating a communion of love, peace and harmony in our day, or only on retribution?
To Speak Up and Stand Up in the face of evil and hatred is right and just — perhaps even our duty and our salvation — always and everywhere. However, we must remember to do so with humility and patience, bearing with one another in love and true charity, avoiding harsh and hasty judgment lest we be judged ourselves.
In our efforts to heal the brokenness of our humanity, may we not revel in condemnation, but rather strive toward lasting peace and reconciliation with our neighbor, forming and transforming one heart at a time.
Lily Bounds
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.