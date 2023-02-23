To the Editor:

I am appalled that the South Burlington School District is renting out space to a religious group that is in direct opposition to the district’s policy on equity and inclusion. ("School rental to church sparks concerns on inclusivity," Feb. 9, 2023).

As a member of the LGBTQ community, a former middle school teacher and a resident of South Burlington, I am offended by Julie Maguire’s dismissive and cavalier response. In fact, the district doesn’t have to rent space to a group that goes against the district’s own mission and philosophy.

If white nationalists, the KKK or neo-Nazi groups wanted to use school space to promote their agenda, would the district turn a blind eye and take the money? I urge our district to think of the message they’re sending to LGBTQ staff, students and families. A written policy is only as solid and valued as the actions behind that policy.

The South Burlington School District must do better if they want to lead our city and truly honor all students, families and staff. In 2023, lives depend on it. Our district is indeed setting a dangerous example by caving to this group that promotes homophobia and flaunts scientific evidence.

Jacky DeForge

South Burlington