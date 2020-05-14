Apparently, the school budget originally turned down by a wide margin will be resubmitted (minus new buildings).

That indicates a willful ignorance of the economic impact that the COVID-19 will have for all of us. It represents a business as usual mindset that refuses to come to grips with current realities. It tells us that the administration believes that they can:

1. Still submit to teachers’ salary demands. Average pay is $80,000, certainly more than the average for other occupations.

2. Maintain current student-teacher ratios and add more teaching assistants. In 2013 Vermont had the lowest student-teacher ratio in the nation. Can we afford to continue when our student population continues to shrink (25.5% just from 1997-2016) and probably more since then.

3. Continue keeping current administrative staffing levels and still increase pay levels. Keep in mind that most of our school budget up to 80% or more is used to pay teachers and staff, which includes principals and our superintendent.

Bloat is what I see looking at the facts above. Bloat with regard to the number of teachers we have and bloat with regard to administrative staff and salaries.

We can no longer afford to overlook and tolerate the casual attitude towards the mismanagement by our school leaders and school board. It’s time for a major shake-up of both our school administrators and our school board. Let’s turn down the proposed and get to work!

Ed Fischer

South Burlington

