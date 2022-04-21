To the Editor:
While it’s quite true that it is expensive and time consuming to get construction projects permitted in Vermont, it would benefit everyone to make the process easier for developers who are doing everything right.
Included are those who are building highly efficient buildings in priority downtown areas with form-based codes, those who are focused on providing smaller, net-zero homes that are affordable, as well as businesses creating jobs for residents.
Unfortunately, a lot of current development falls outside of these categories. Sure, there is a market for $600,000-plus homes that don’t meet current energy code standards, but is that what we want to see on remaining developable land?
Left up to real estate agents and developers, this is what we might expect, since it’s easier to make money doing things the old way. Apparently, some developers are willing to file lawsuits to have the right to build conventional commercial developments near a potential Interstate 89 interchange that doesn’t fit the city’s planning goals or housing needs.
In fact, most people fight development because they feel it will hurt their quality of life. If so, is there a way forward?
I propose that working together at the earliest phases of development to design projects that meet the city’s needs and standards would save everyone time and money in the permitting process. Form-based codes have worked well for higher density urban development, with many successes in South Burlington deserving mention. We need to take this a step farther and introduce new clustered neighborhood designs that provide a variety of housing types without segregating affordable units.
Accessory dwelling units are very popular when provided as a design feature of new homes in California cities yet are rarely seen here in spec homes. Duplex and triplex designs can create more affordable traditional-style homes that fit well on streets with other housing types. The era of monotonous single-type home suburbs is largely over, and good riddance.
Lack of imagination is at the root of the problem. Can we expect better when new developments are largely created and laid out by civil engineers based mainly on roads and stormwater runoff? There is a need for an architectural vision of new, higher density neighborhoods that are attractive and that everyone can support. To get there, those with the skills to design for the future need to be at the forefront of development.
Donna J. Leban
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.