To the Editor:

For the past few years, I have increasingly read letters and heard public hearing comments in The Other Paper from folks suffering from “Last Settler Syndrome.”

This is the attitude of, “OK, I’ve moved to a beautiful spot and I’ve found a place to live. Now it’s time to shut the door and not let anyone else in.”

Various constituencies have argued for preservation of agricultural land, woodlands, grasslands, wetlands, wildlife lands, and lands unsuitable for septic systems (i.e., rocky lands). One has to wonder if there is any place for human habitat — houses. But one can listen to the news any day to hear that there is a desperate need for shelter.

I read with interest Sandy Dooley’s piece about the Long family’s application, since the Longs are former neighbors of mine. (“Was interim zoning intended to stop development like the Long family’s?” May 27, 2021)

Their family has been extremely generous to the Chittenden County area for the 70 years that they have been here. Of course, they should not be given a zoning permit just because they are nice people. But they should be given a permit if their project conforms to the regulations, without being harassed.

I have not reviewed their application, but knowing the Longs, I’m sure it was designed to meet the regulations.

I lived in South Burlington from 1958 to 1963, and from 1985 to the present. Has the city changed? Very much so. Do I miss some things from the good old days? You bet.

Just as one example, I miss seeing — and even smelling — the cows at the former Wheelock Farm at the corner of Spear and Swift streets.

But South Burlington has always had a strong planning department, and the normal growth that occurred has, for the most part, been well planned and protective of the natural environment.

Despite all the wailing, South Burlington is not Levittown.

Karen Unsworth

South Burlington