To the Editor:
Since moving to South Burlington in 2016, I have been impressed by residents’ high level of participation in civic affairs and their passionate affection for our community. I appreciate the many citizens who volunteer to serve on city council, school board, planning commission, development review board and many other boards, commissions and committees.
This dedication to community service is a special attribute of our city and state.
Our community’s willingness to invest in the future of our children shows in our parks and bike paths and in the beautiful new city hall, library and senior center that opened last summer.
Over the years our community has earned a reputation for being opportunity-oriented in the best sense of this word. Recently, however, I am concerned about a shift away from this tenet. Evidence of this shift can be seen among the zoning changes being considered by the city council, some of which strike me as being insular and contrary to the overall best interests of South Burlington, the region and the state.
This trend seems contradictory to the fourth tenet of our four-part vision of the city’s comprehensive plan: “Opportunity oriented. Being a supportive and engaged member of the larger regional and statewide community.”
The proposed zoning changes seem to demonstrate an indifference to the major housing crisis this region is grappling with. One example is the change that would allow no more than one house on a 1-acre lot in most of the city’s southeast quadrant. Another is the new requirement that 70 percent of most southeast quadrant parcels of 4 or more acres be conserved permanently if the owner proposes development of the parcel.
We should be cognizant that due to climate change and other factors, it is not difficult to envision a not-too-distant future in which we might view development of these properties as necessary to house people from our community and Vermonters needing to reside closer to their jobs and vital services.
South Burlington has always been a welcoming place and an innovator in land use regulation, and it is in the best interest of current and future residents that this leadership role continues.
For the immediate future, it seems like the die may have been cast regarding these proposed zoning changes. Still, my purpose in writing is to make clear that South Burlington’s shift away from “being a supportive and engaged member of the larger regional and statewide community” concerns me.
My hope is that our city’s leadership will soon revisit and reconsider these changes through a lens more in keeping with the vision stated so well in the city’s comprehensive plan.
Frank Cioffi
South Burlington
