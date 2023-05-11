To the Editor:
Should South Burlington have more than five city councilors and or school board members?
Should South Burlington have a mayor or city manager?
Should South Burlington City Council and or school board members be elected at large or from legislative districts?
The South Burlington City Council has directed the city charter committee to consider the current and possible governance structures for the city.
In that process, the charter committee has embarked on a one-year project to compare various forms of city government, to seek public input and respond with recommendations to the council in September.
The charter committee will host a community forum on Thursday, May 25, at city hall from 7 to 9 p.m. to obtain feedback from city residents.
On the city’s website, residents can find a chart outlining possible advantages and disadvantages of various governance structures. There is also a brief survey to express opinions to the committee.
Current city structure:
• South Burlington is a city of 20,000 residents and is the second-largest city in the state.
• The city has a five-person council, each is elected at large by all registered voters.
• The city consists of five legislative districts or wards, each comprising approximately 3,500 to 4,000 residents. Currently four of the five councilors are from the CHI-8 legislative district.
Of course, one option is to make no changes to the current city governance structure.
After receiving community feedback, the charter committee will present a report to the council, including recommendations for the future structure of city government. If the council then determines that changes to the charter should be made, they will be presented to the residents for a formal vote. If adopted by city voters, the changes must then be approved by the Legislature.
This is your opportunity to participate in this process. We look forward to hearing your opinion and please review our possible advantages and disadvantages and let us know if you can add to our list.
Peter Taylor
Chair, South Burlington City Charter Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.