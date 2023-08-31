To the editor:
In the past 30 months, I have been through fire repeatedly. It is difficult being in an environment that strives to marginalize. I almost allowed a few people to throw me off my path of being a part of changing South Burlington to be a level playing field (equitable and inclusive).
Most people know that I founded and am the executive director of Trinity Educational Center, Inc. (TEC). located in South Burlington and am an outspoken, uninhibited SB resident who focuses on marginalized students and is not afraid to share her perspective on causes and issues connected to me, not TEC.
I am TEC and people do not understand that not supporting TEC is the same as not supporting youth of color.
However, there is one group that has supported TEC from day one, and three years later is still supporting TEC, the South Burlington City Council. Thank you, SB City Council, for the past donations and the current donation of $13,000. Thank you for believing in me as a community leader and advocate for our marginalized students.
Dr. Travia Childs
South Burlington
