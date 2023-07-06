To the Editor:
“So, I’m kind of bummed that South Burlington never does anything for the 4th of July.” This is a phrase that I read online last week and have often heard and even said myself over the first 18 years that we’d lived in South Burlington.
Then, in June 2020, after the watershed moment of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer, Juneteenth popped into our collective consciousness. Opening our eyes to a national holiday celebrated by tens of millions of Americans, city councilors in South Burlington, a rural community that seceded from Burlington in 1865 — at the end of the Civil War — determined in 2023 that this was a holiday for our growing and increasingly diverse city. Scheduled as a regular council meeting, the third Monday of June, June 19, is now an annual South Burlington celebration of civic pride and of our freedoms as Americans in the way that Burlington hosts the July 4th celebration and fireworks display.
This year, nearly one hundred people packed the seats in the auditorium at 180 Market St. and were treated to an evening of song, poetry and the stirring patriotic rhetoric of Frederick Douglass read by seven Frederick H. Tuttle and South Burlington High School students. Our singer, Rachel Ambaye, is a South Burlington High School graduate (2020) who is currently completing her undergraduate degrees at the University of Vermont, where she majors in jazz studies and global studies, and minors in French.
Our newly declared honorary native son and visiting poet Major Jackson read poems inspired by Douglass and one of his own. After teaching at the University of Vermont for 19 years, and the recipient of many awards and honors, he is now the Gertrude Conaway Vanderbilt Chair in the Humanities at Vanderbilt University.
Finally, the students at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, Naomi Chaulot, Bryce Cinti, Abby Donahue, Ria Fitzgerald and Molly Pels, and two South Burlington High School students, Alannah Corbett and Meghan McCaffrey, brought their voices to an 1852 speech that escaped slave, famous orator and abolitionist Frederick Douglass prepared for Independence Day but pronounced on July 5, 1852, to draw attention to the fact that not all people could celebrate independence.
Here in South Burlington, we have found our niche in the plethora of civic holidays that unite us as Americans. If you couldn’t join us this year, we do hope you will come out and celebrate with us next Juneteenth. And that’s something to cheer about. From every mountainside and all through the Champlain Valley, let freedom ring.
Meaghan Emery
South Burlington
Emery is a South Burlington city councilor.
