I drive a 2006 Subaru. It is solidly constructed and maintained well. I have many great memories with this car – bringing home my first-born son, driving on the open road, spending time with family, and more. The car has brought much joy and seen many miles. When the car is inspected each year and is taken in for regular maintenance, new repair issues are often discovered. As the car ages, the frequency and costs of repairs have increased significantly. I love my car, but quite simply it is approaching the end of its useful life.
When I finally decide to replace my car, I plan to buy another Subaru. And the price to buy a replacement will be considerably more than I paid for my previous Subaru – not because I want a fancier car, but because there are new regulations, safety requirements, and inflation that affect the new car’s price.
Similarly, our high school and middle schools were constructed almost 60 years ago. These buildings need major investments to continue to function. They were solidly constructed and well maintained, and are near the end of their useful life. Major systems are beginning to fail. Much of the HVAC, electrical and plumbing are original and need to be replaced. Not everything fails at the same time, so of course some portions of the buildings have some useful life left. However, the buildings contain lead, asbestos, vermiculite, and other hazardous materials. And the necessary repairs and renovations will disturb these hazardous materials.
Instead of sinking money into the old car or old buildings at the end of their useful lives, it is time to rip off the band-aid and make the right investments for the future. Keep our kids safe. I encourage you to Vote Yes on the School Bond.
Fritz Burkhardt
South Burlington