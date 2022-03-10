To the Editor:
I found it very disheartening to learn that only 20 percent of registered voters in South Burlington voted in the March 1 election. Voting is a privilege, but also an obligation. There’s no excuse not to vote. Absentee ballots can be mailed to your home or completed early at city hall.
A small number of people decided our future. Do these results really reflect the wishes of the majority of residents? We don’t know.
It’s certainly possible that the election results would have been the same if more people had voted, but there’s no way to know for sure.
I feel that something must be changed in future voting. What if we decide that at least 50 percent of residents must vote for a result to be final? What about 75 percent? Wouldn’t that help confirm that the needs of South Burlington residents are heard and met?
Naturally, the ramifications of not meeting this type of voting requirement would need to be discussed.
It’s time to investigate ways to get rid of voter apathy, and to help residents understand the importance of being involved in the outcome of an election.
Laura DeMaroney
South Burlington
