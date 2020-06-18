I write regarding the full-page advertisement regarding Smart Growth in South Burlington. There are important issues not addressed in this ad. First, I encourage all residents to read Act 76, and view the YouTube video on the act, passed into law in June 2019, by our state Legislature.
Act 76 implements the Vermont Clean Water Act (Act 64) passed in 2015. It directs the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to make and issue rules to support preservation of forest blocks, farms and marshes and to put in place anti-degradation rules.
The requirements specifically address non-point source pollution in Lake Champlain that comes through tributary marshes, wetlands, streams, rivers and even groundwater flowing into the lake. The Clean Water Service Providers to be set up under Act 76 are required to implement preservation of such areas, and there are many in South Burlington.
To meet the first deadline in the law in November 2020, RFQ’s were issued in fall 2019, for groups to apply to be Clean Water Service Providers for various water basins of Vermont, especially the Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog water basins.
Clean Water Service Providers who will implement the non-regulatory requirements in the act will be appointed in November 2020.
The CWSP’s will implement rules for non-regulatory requirements developed by ANR in three major areas: forest blocks, farm preservation and anti-degradation rules, which will be very wide ranging.
South Burlington will be required to base its preservation elements on these non-regulatory rules in any new Comprehensive Plan.
By looking at these issues now, the South Burlington Planning Commission and Council are anticipating the Vermont State requirements coming from ANR next year.
Waiting until work on a Comprehensive Plan begins will make no difference to State rules issued under Act 76 in 2021. By the time South Burlington is working on a new Comprehensive Plan, the new non-regulatory requirements will be in place. The Comprehensive Plan will be bound by law to accept the State goals in South Burlington water and land preservation components.
Paula DeMichele
South Burlington