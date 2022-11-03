To the Editor:
I am a junior at South Burlington High School. I am a proud supporter of Brenda Siegel, the Democratic candidate for governor.
As a young person I am frustrated about the lack of progress from the current administration. However, I believe Siegel represents the leadership we need. She has been a lifelong advocate for all Vermonters. As a single mother she experienced financial and housing difficulties firsthand and has also been impacted by the opioid epidemic. She has dedicated her life to supporting Vermonters whose stories and struggles have been long pushed under the rug.
I encourage people to explore Siegel’s social media pages and website to learn more about her agenda and her concrete plans for our state.
Brenda Siegel is honest, compassionate and the change our state needs. She will work with and for Vermonters, just as she has for her whole political career. I urge the people of South Burlington to choose Siegel on Nov. 8 for the future of Vermont.
Earl Aguila
South Burlington
