I am a resident taxpayer and per my doctor’s orders need to walk every day. However, I cannot do that because city public works does such a sloppy job on our sidewalks after a snowstorm.
They don’t plow them; they just smear the snow. They don’t sand or salt them. I cannot count the times I have fallen but thank God I have not had to go to the hospital.
But if do, a lawyer I talked with said we’ll sue the city for carelessness and because of this I am voting no on the budget.
Scott Miller
South Burlington
