South Burlington educators and support staff have some of the most important jobs in the community, and we respect and appreciate everything you do for our children and our families.
Understand that your job security is not threatened in any way by the community working together in achieving sustainable budgets and affordable taxes in these particularly challenging times.
We understand your union representatives have recently turned down a proposal to freeze salaries for FY21. We are puzzled and very disappointed by this given that so many South Burlington residents are facing pandemic-related hardships in the forms of layoffs, furloughs, pay cuts, and the loss of retirement savings. We hope you will stand with the community and urge your union representatives to change their position. Please consider these points:
•The community has been generous over the years to District employees. The average South Burlington teacher earns ~$80,000 per year and a large number of the teachers earn over $90,000 with a health care plan far better than what most of us in the community will ever receive.
•The community has supported a premium compensation structure for the staff to attract and retain good talent in the District for decades.
•The community has indirectly supported the State and National teacher’s union by allowing the District to be used as a bellwether and a benchmark for compensation.
If you genuinely care about the welfare and the quality of education for our children, you will not let your union representatives determine what you can do in this situation. You can support the community and protect the jobs of fellow and junior colleagues in the District by accepting a salary freeze for Fiscal Year 2021. By doing so, you will allow the District to avoid staff and program cuts, thereby maintaining the quality of education our children cherish.
Set a good example for the students and show them that we’re all in this together. Let them see what sacrifices their leaders and role models are willing to make in these tough times. Do the right thing – make the fiscally responsible decision to demand your union stand with the people of South Burlington by accepting a pay freeze. This will result in the District’s ability to provide critical services for our children during this pandemic.
Marla Weiner
South Burlington