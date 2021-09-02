To the Editor:

There are a couple of disheartening features of the story “South Burlington teen pulls gun,” August. 26, 2021.

First of all, the young man accused is 17 years old. Even though he is accused of a serious act, the juvenile system was developed for just this sort of situation. The system was created in recognition of the fact that youth are still in process, can be rehabilitated, are usually in need of a holistic intervention, and are made worse by mingling with adults in prison.

The state’s attorney’s decision to try him as an adult is troubling, especially given recent brain science that would indicate juvenile processing even into the early 20s, as many states are doing.

The second disheartening feature is the fact that The Other Paper decided to print the young man’s picture. I am not sure how the public good is served by this decision. This young man is a member of our community, and presumably in need of our help.

I also don’t see the public good served by printing the names of people charged with crimes. There are heaps of studies that show this kind of public labeling does more harm than good, not just for the individuals, but for the community at large.

Kathy Fox

South Burlington