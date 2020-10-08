To the editor:
Sept. 23, about 7:30 p.m.
After a tasty dinner outside at home in Winooski everyone feels good. A gentle south breeze on my face and legs makes the fall air feel warm. Our three-generation family members visit, watching 4-year-old Asher and 9-year-old Kim’s dance moves. The children tell me the Monarch chrysalis became a butterfly. Asher thinks it is hiding in the yard and Kim wonders if it is doing another reproduction cycle or migrating to Mexico.
I see the children suddenly cover their ears. They hear it first. All hands cover our ears and grimace as the F-35s scream overhead. Asher yells. He can tolerate his own noise and it relieves some of the distress.
Another plane follows. We relax and a few minutes two more shatter our evening.
Kim adds cartwheels to her dance and the adults take a deep breath. I have never been prone to profanity but I swear silently, in a grandmotherly sort of a way.
Loretta Marriott
South Burlington
