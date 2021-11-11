To the Editor:

We are writing to correct the record in the article “City Scrambles to Finish New Land Regs.” (Nov. 4, 2021).

We are both members of the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee. The excellent chair of the committee, Chris Trombly, and a few long-term members drafted a resolution to respond to the planning commission’s draft changes in the land development regulations. That resolution was discussed at length by the committee, some edits were made, and a vote was taken.

We voted against it, there was one abstention, with seven members voting in favor. The committee chair sent the resolution — listing each committee member and their vote — along with a letter with comments by the chair to the planning commission.

The Other Paper quoted from the chair’s letter and reported that it “was according to the letter sent on behalf of all members.” It was not. The letter was on behalf of the chair, who was in the majority.

We both respect our colleagues on the committee and recognize that this appears to be an understandable and minor error. Nonetheless, we believe that it is important for our fellow citizens to know that the members of this committee hold divergent viewpoints on the vital issues of affordable housing and natural resource protections, as well as the most productive strategies for increasing affordable housing.

Vigorous and informed debate on these issues is important to the future of our city.

Janet Bellavance

Darrilyn Peters

South Burlington