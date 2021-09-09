To the Editor:
Sept. 11, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of the single deadliest terrorist attack in human history. On that date in 2001, four coordinated terrorist attacks were perpetrated against the United States.
These attacks caused the loss of life for 2,977 innocent victims, including the loss of 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers and eight emergency medical services providers, the single deadliest incident for first responders in our nation’s history.
On that day in 2001, a solemn tradition was begun in South Burlington. That evening at Overlook Park, members of South Burlington Fire Department conducted an impromptu candle-light remembrance gathering to pay tribute to those firefighters, and police officers who had made the ultimate sacrifice.
Let’s never forget. The officers and members, past and present, of the South Burlington Fire Department invite everyone to Overlook Park Saturday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., for a remembrance ceremony.
Robert Wheel
South Burlington
