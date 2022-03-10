To the Editor:
I am grateful that the Bowen side of my family knows our history.
In 1910 a group of Black families headed by pastor Henry Sneed and his wife Elizabeth Jefferson Sneed, traveled from the all-Black community of Clearview, Okla., to settle what would become one of the first all-Black communities in Canada, Amber Valley, Alberta.
My great grandparents Isaiah (Ozia) Coleman and Georgia Ann Jefferson Coleman were one of them. At the time Canada was encouraging Americans to come and settle the uninhabited north. For $10 you could own a plot of land to farm. What Canada didn’t count on was the influx of Blacks fleeing the segregated southern United States.
Ozia and Georgia Ann farmed their land and ran a candy store. What I also learned about the Coleman side of my family was that Ozia was the older brother of Elizabeth (Bessie) Coleman. Bessie was the first African American female pilot who toured Europe and America performing stunt flying. Unfortunately, she crashed and died in 1926.
It’s amazing to learn how much of an impact our family had in both Canada and the U.S. We are proud of the path that our ancestors laid for us. Black history is everyday history.
Bernice Bowen is the baby on this stamp. She is the granddaughter of Columbus Bowen.
How is Bernice Bowen connected to my granny, Phyllis Johnson? Bernice’s grandfather, Columbus Bowen, and Phyllis’s grandfather, Willis Bowen, are first cousins. They were the only Bowens who came to Canada together way back when.
Travia Childs
South Burlington
Travia Childs is chair of the South Burlington School Board.
