I just wanted to remind everyone that if you want an absentee ballot mailed to you send an email to the town clerk at dkinville@sburl.com with your name and address.
I’d like to share part of an article from the Ethan Allen institute about the unemployed in Vermont right now.
Vermont has the highest percentage of its labor force receiving and asking for unemployment insurance in the entire US. Using data from the week ending April 25, the most recent date available, 5,000 Vermonters filed for unemployment the first time, with 76,500 already receiving unemployment on an ongoing basis. This means 81,500 workers of Vermont’s 342,000 labor force are in employment limbo. That 23.8% number is nearly twice as high as the average across the US: 13.1%.
The school board wants us to pass a budget that will raise our taxes almost 6% for this year. Everyone has to tighten their belts including the school board.
Carol McDowell
South Burlington