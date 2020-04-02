It’s time for a reality check on the South Burlington school budget. After the proposed 9.56% budget increase was defeated, the school board asked Superintendent David Young to come back with another proposal reducing the request. He offered a reduction of $345,953 by eliminating two positions vacated by retirements and a full-time safety position. Safety position? One would ask, why would this position be put on the chopping block in an era of school shootings? In any case, the board asked him to come back with a more reduced proposal, as well as postponing another vote on the budget from April to early May.
If my recollection is correct, the almost 10% original proposed increase resulted mainly from salaries and benefits from three collective bargaining units increases. These agreements need to be revisited for reductions. Salary and benefit reductions could be a framework along with trying to avoid staff reductions like a safety position.
As a voter, I need to see a budget increase of no more than 2%. This is reasonable and aligns with the realities the rest of us face with cost of living increases. Such an increase would result in a proposal of about $1 million over last year’s base of around $50.5 million, bringing a revised proposal to about $51.5 million tops. Even if we weren’t in an era of pandemic and economic uncertainty, the board should give the superintendent this guidance: give us a reasonable budget proposal of no more than a 2% increase over last year’s base. There’s still time to make this happen.
Joe Patrissi
South Burlington