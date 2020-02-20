I am writing regarding the ludicrous proposals put forward by the SBSD directors. Specifically, an astounding 11.22% increase in our individual education taxes over last year! And if that isn’t terrifying enough, they have approved a $209 million bond to finance the construction of state of the art, no expense spared, middle and high schools, and a sports facility. All this with a $10,000 federal income tax deduction cap on state and local taxes. I think that this is a terrific idea and I will come to visit South Burlington to see it if it is completed. I will of course have moved to a more tax friendly location. Who can afford this? I can’t. I retired 12 years ago and like most other employees in the private sector, I do not have a company pension, unlike school teachers, who of course have pensions, health care etc. Additionally, a portion of my retirement income is social security, and Vermont is one of only 13 states that tax social security. Between state and local taxes it is already expensive to live in what is perhaps the most wonderful city in the greatest state in the country, let’s not make it unaffordable.
Look, it’s a great idea, and it would be terrific if we could afford it, but we can’t. Although the average income in Vermont is reasonable, ranking 21 at $60,076 ( World Population Review ) we have the second smallest population. And that is the problem, we don’t have the tax base to support this endeavor. And for teachers, you have a pretty good thing going in South Burlington, and should consider what will happen to future demands by your union if these increases pass. Although you will be working in first class facilities, there may not be any more ability to get the money to provide for future increases in income and benefits. In fact, your future pensions could be at risk if this unrealistic approach continues. South Burlington wouldn’t be the first municipality in the country to bankrupt their municipal pension plans, because of continued irresponsible spending like this.
It is not realistic to simply decide what you want and then say to the residents, pay up. Rather, you need to begin by determining what the city can afford and then design what we can pay for.
Jim Woolfrey
South Burlington