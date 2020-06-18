I don’t believe the South Burlington School Board has been taking the voters very seriously. Despite numerous objections, their first budget would have raised taxes over 11%. And their most recent budget would have raised taxes nearly 6%. In both cases, level-headed and overtaxed citizens overwhelmingly rejected both increases.

I suggest that the school board needs an attitudinal shift where they accept, they work for the citizenry and actually start responding to voter priorities rather than their own. They also need to understand that government employment is not a lifelong right, nor is it a welfare program for school administrators, teachers or other staff.

I suggest that the school board make their next set of budget adjustments based on student needs rather than their “need” to maintain full employment for all or satisfy the union. The school board has overreached year after year, and it seems this is the year of reckoning. We want and deserve a budget that correlates to the inflation rate. You wanted the job, so stop fighting us and do what we’ve asked. The school board is here for us, not the other way around.

Allen Roberts

South Burlington

