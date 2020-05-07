At their latest meeting, on April 29, the South Burlington School Board voted to approve a 3.8% increase over last year’s budget.
Increasing the expenditures by 3.8% will cost almost two million dollars more than last year. To pay for this it is estimated that the residential tax rate will increase by 2.10%; non-residential tax rate by 3.76%; income sensitized tax rate by 2.50%; and income drawn from the state-wide ed fund will go up by 5.98%.
The vote on the school budget will now occur on May 28.
In normal times, I would support this increase. These are not normal times.
We are having a pandemic. People have lost their jobs, been furloughed, taken pay cuts, negotiated forbearances on their mortgages, car payments, and credit cards. People aren’t spending money, taxes aren’t coming in. Recently, the city of South Burlington temporarily furloughed 30 employees.
Some people are going hungry. Food shelves are seeing people, working people, they’ve never seen before.
To propose this kind of increase to the taxpayers within this context, reflects a disconnect from reality that the board is still undergoing despite the message they received on their last two proposals that included a $300 million plus capital budget request and an almost 10% operating budget increase that the voters voted down.
Next year’s state budget, the local government budgets are all projecting deficits. This includes the Ed fund where the school boards proposed budget would like to draw almost 6% more from it than last year.
How this will be resolved is up in the air. Will the federal government or congress come to the rescue and allow money to be flexible or appropriate money to fill these gaps? In any case, the governor, for one, doesn’t believe it will be enough to fill the gaps.
At a recent press conference he was concerned about a possible $400 million deficit. The legislature is so uncertain of next year’s budget it is considering only approving a 3-month budget and coming back in August to see what the rest of the year looks like.
There is no economic clarity, only questions, which leaves us to make prudent decisions, hunker down, and be conservative with everyone’s money.
One thing does appear to be clear – the next fiscal year will not be normal at all.
In addition, there is no clarity on when the pandemic will end. This is because of the nature of the challenge. While the governor is doing a good job of mitigating its effect on us, he is right to be concerned that there are no real borders to stop this virus. Because there’s no consistency in national leadership, the risky behavior of other states will
send people to visit us and very likely disrupt our good intentions and efforts. Point is, getting back to normal is a ways off.
So dear voters, let’s send a message to the school board when we vote on this with a big no.
In addition to your vote of “no,” text, email, call, FB, Twitter them to vote to fund the school budget for the next year that means no increase in taxes: No new taxes.
You ask what would the impact on the budget be if it was a budget with no new taxes? The board would tell you that because 80% of the budget is salaries for teachers and administrators, that is where you would have to find the kind of money you wouldn’t spend. It would result in 30 plus positions being cut. Maybe more.
But would it have to? It wouldn’t if all those teachers and administrators would take a pay cut. The three unions are in still in bargaining. One given is a 17% increase in insurance premiums that was locked in by the statewide union for all staff.
This leaves the options of across the board pay cuts or throwing junior staff overboard due to the step seniority system. Guess what? The decision of which option to take, across the board salary cuts, or downsizing the staff and vastly increasing the teacher to student ratio, is entirely up to the unions, the teachers themselves!
Many organizations are taking pay cuts rather than reducing staff. It’s a way of protecting the many. In our case, it would be protecting the kids from having fewer teachers. It would be the least disruptive option.
It is a way of sharing the cost burden with the taxpayers who pay them.
Vote, “no,” taxpayers. And please send an additional message that a budget with no new taxes is something we must live with this year. Let’s make the school board finally listen.
Joe Patrissi
South Burlington