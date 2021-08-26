To the Editor:
Saving America, our heritage, freedom of speech and religion suddenly feels urgent.
Why do we never, or seldom, hear or read about the critical issues of “In God we trust” as printed on our currency and our pledge of allegiance? Are we still under God?
Reading news reports of climate change attributed to our current cause of fires, floods, civil unrest, earthquakes, food insecurity, and COVID, who is in charge? Who do you trust?
Maybe we could have a global day or days of prayer to a higher power to help resolve some of our issues and catastrophes. For people reading this, thank your God and your mother for allowing you to be born alive.
Food for thought, are we nearing the end of the slippery slope? Let’s pray for a reversal and renewal of morality and civility and freedom.
Jeanne DesLauriers
South Burlington
