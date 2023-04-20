To the Editor:
I have already expressed my strong opposition to the Senate housing bill S.100 in its current form and the South Burlington City Council has also communicated its objections publicly.
It is top-down legislation that usurps local control rather than incentivizing towns and cities to increase housing development where it is responsible to build and in a way that ensures fairness.
To provide more detail, one of my primary concerns is that the bill’s purported premise to stimulate the construction of affordable housing does not stand up to scrutiny. Our state representatives held a special legislative forum on April 3 in South Burlington, and we were able to hear directly from members of the development community who support this bill. One of the bill’s supporters said quite tellingly that it is only possible to build capital-A affordable housing in high-rise apartment buildings.
This developer is currently constructing a neighborhood that includes a high rise of 100 affordable units amid 700 market-rate single family homes and duplexes that are currently selling for $800,000 and $600,000, respectively. When the high-rise building was announced, homeowners in the market-rate units sought to block the building’s access to the community swimming pool, arguing that the residents would not be contributing to the upkeep through fees. City administration had to intervene to ensure equal access.
This story speaks to the problem of both local and statewide zoning that does not tend to the practical questions of how equity can be achieved through the elaboration of thoughtful rules.
As much as I support affordable housing, this housing project is not the model we should be following if we wish to achieve housing equity. We need rules that ensure equal access and that prohibit development patterns that provide housing but have been shown to further stigmatize populations.
Since the application for the above-cited development was approved, South Burlington passed new rules requiring that market-rate and affordable units be indistinguishable. Ironically, the developer in question was a consultant when our new rules were being drafted. Apparently, our rules did pass the test of being “doable” then.
In addition to requiring inclusionary zoning, such as mixed-income housing throughout the city, including its greenest areas, our rules advance the goal of housing equity, seeking to undo economic segregation. Sadly, they now risk being overridden by this bill.
Yes, we all need a home, but this bill puts profit ahead of equity.
Meaghan Emery
South Burlington
Emery is a South Burlington city councilor.
