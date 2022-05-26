To the Editor:
As we approach Memorial Day weekend, which historically has marked the start of the busy summer travel season, law enforcement agencies are urging everyone to buckle up when hitting the road.
On May 23, state, county and local officers from Vermont and New York joined agencies across the U.S. to kick off the annual Click It or Ticket law enforcement mobilization.
On this date, law enforcement agencies from bordering states joined forces across the nation to provide increased seatbelt education and enforcement in highly visible locations near state borders, sending a message to the public that seatbelt use is required no matter what state you’re in.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of both Vermont’s and New York’s participation in the national Click it or Ticket campaign. In 2002, the year that Vermont and New York first joined the national Click it or Ticket campaign, the nationwide seatbelt use rate was 75 percent. Today, the national estimate is just over 90 percent.
In Vermont last year our rate measured is 89.2 percent. We are inviting the public to join us and make this our year to push Vermont’s use rate over 90 percent.
For this year’s “Border to Border” event we are partnering with Students Against Destructive Decisions chapters from Vermont and New York. Research by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that motor vehicle crashes are the No. 1 killer of teens today, with more than half of those deaths being teens that were unbuckled while driving or riding in a vehicle.
The student group’s “Rock the Belt” program is designed to address these statistics through education and engaging activities for high- and middle-school students.
The annual two-week Click It or Ticket national law enforcement mobilization goes through June 5. Vermont law enforcement agencies and the Click It or Ticket Task Force will be using roving patrols and checkpoints on roadways identified as having higher unbelted crash rates.
Officers will be enforcing aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving violations during this period. These are the leading causes of serious crashes and for those motorists we encounter, wearing your seat belt will not be optional.
Lt. Allen Fortin
Chittenden/Franklin County highway safety coordinator, Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office
Paul White
Law enforcement liaison, Vermont State Highway Safety Office
