To the Editor:

In “Police officer admits DUI charge, faces two-week unpaid suspension,” June 3, 2021, the newspaper wrote about the off-duty arrest of South Burlington police officer Michael Goslin. The article listed the full numerical address where the incident occurred and where Officer Goslin was arrested.

The article also listed that three off-duty South Burlington officers reside at that address.

Divulging this information was an extreme breach of privacy for all of the individuals involved, particularly to include the homeowner and other witnesses, who have not been accused of wrongdoing and who were following policies and standard operating procedures. Goslin is a temporary resident, while the homeowner’s address was posted on the internet to be memorialized and easily accessed.

A review of the reporter’s past reporting practices shows that he does not list addresses or personal information for individuals who commit violent crimes. An example would be the article that was on the same page headlined, “Suspect denies charges, being held in South Burlington carjacking.”

This article did not divulge an address or other identifying information of the accused or witnesses.

In a time of anti-police rhetoric and violence toward law enforcement officers, officers nationwide face electronic doxxing, or the open publishing of personal identifying information for the purposes of retaliation, violence, damage to their property and other privacy concerns.

Publishing this information and making it widely available to anyone with an electronic search engine was either malicious, negligent or both.

Patrolman Aaron Dince

South Burlington Police Department