To the Editor:

Professor Kathy Fox’s essay advocating for restorative justice programs is well stated. (“Alternative justice works better than ‘tough on crime’ approach,” July 21, 2022)

Restorative justice has an important role in any civilized society. Restorative justice programs are particularly effective in juvenile justice settings. Unfortunately, however, violent crime in Chittenden County has reached a level far beyond the capabilities of the restorative justice programs. Homicides and armed assaults are increasing at an alarming rate. It has been reported that these crimes have allegedly been committed by repeat offenders with histories of violence. Restorative justice programs are ill suited to address these patterns of violent criminal behavior.

The most recent homicide in Burlington reveals that the time has come for the Burlington City Council to fund the Burlington Police Department to permit them to do the challenging job that is asked of them. It is also time in these cases for the Chittenden County State’s Attorney to place a greater priority on preserving the safety of the public through swift and effective enforcement of the law.

John M. Conroy

South Burlington