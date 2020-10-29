To the Editor:
This is a response to Seth Steinzor’s inflammatory letter in the Oct. 22 edition of The Other Paper.
In the article Mr. Steinzors refers to the “Dog whistle racism” supposedly promoted by a Republican campaign ad.
Our concerns have nothing to do with racial activism, they have to do with First Amendment suppression. He purports that the incident referred to in the ad stokes up irrational fear of Black people.
Considering most of the people involved weren’t even Black, how about a very rational fear of extremism, or, as he referred to it, thuggery.
Let’s see Seth: A radical group burning newspapers at a rally because the paper didn’t cover a story with enough bias.
A bit reminiscent of 1930’s Germany. All that was missing were a few brown shirts. What could possibly be concerning about that? Irrational fears? Night after night we see cities across our country on fire caused by “mostly peaceful protesters.”
I myself have been attacked and threatened by a “mostly peaceful protester” for the irredeemable sin of running as a Republican. I’m sure he had a mostly peaceful day right up to the moment he attacked me.
You wield a racial cudgel against anyone with a differing viewpoint from yours. Don’t let the facts get in the way of a good narrative.
I couldn’t let your rant go unanswered. You inferred that anyone associated with the ad was a racist. Small minded intolerant people like yourself don’t bother me anymore, but you really owe the other candidates an apology.
You define the term ideologue.
Tom Chastenay
Milton
