To the Editor:

I am a retired South Burlington School District Administrator having worked for the school district for 26 years. During my retirement over the last six years I have been tempted to respond to articles addressing issues within the school community, those initiated by teachers, staff and administrators, as well as by community members and parents of students enrolled in the system.

I have always hesitated, wanting not to offend, however, the article entitled “Are virtual Students excluded?” prompted the following opinion.

I believe the district has been both irresponsible in addressing the very valid concerns of the parents of these remote learners and continue to scramble for “reasons” and “excuses” for what clearly has been inexcusable and neglectful on the part of the district.

As mentioned in the article, these remote learners are enrolled, their parents/guardians pay school taxes and they should be afforded all opportunities that “in-school” learners are given. Using reasons like not wanting to overwhelm the student or not having adequate resources are unacceptable and frankly an insult to any intelligent person. The relative small amount of money that the district would have to pay to provide these students with access to materials should not be given as an excuse in a district with a budget over 55 million dollars. If the district wants to be viewed as excellent, and wants the community to continue to support educators, teachers, staff and administrators, a solution to this problem should had been found months ago. The cost and the creativity needed to find a solution lies with the school district, not with the parents/guardians.

Last, the lack of response to numerous calls to the superintendent is nothing new and has never been successfully addressed.

I certainly hope that the school board will find the courage to address this ongoing issue that dates back many years.

Sheri Rand

South Burlington