To the Editor:
People are really going after former South Burlington city manager Kevin Dorn for his comments.
I understand how people of color and LGBTQ+ students might feel about a school resource officer, but I believe having one in school can help quell those fears.
By not having one, where is the dialogue? Wouldn’t it be better to have a school resource officer and these students working together to quell any problems, rather then running away from the problem?
Having a school resource officer would be a perfect time to get to know each other and build trust and respect. Running away from a problem never solves anything.
Scott Bronson
South Burlington
