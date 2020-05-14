We are being asked as SB residents to vote on the upcoming school budget on May 28. I understand that it may seem difficult to support an increase during these difficult times, however, I have been following the budget changes since the initial 11% increase was proposed in March 2020. The current budget increase being proposed is 3.8%. I support the 3.8% as this secures our educational programs.
As a parent of two elementary children, it is crucial that we retain the proposed teachers and reasonable class sizes. Kids in grades K-5 are completing varying levels of remote learning during this time. These kids will be heading back to school with drastically different levels of educational proficiencies and styles. This is also one of the longest periods kids have been out of school since entering kindergarten – we will see transition issues. We also do not know what the recommended “social distancing” will look like and having the teachers and class sizes as proposed will assist with this.
Over the past 10 years, the SB School District has proposed an average budget increase of 2.49%. The tax rate has increased 2.07% annually from $1.38 in 2010-2011 to a proposed $1.69 in 2020-2021. The current increase of 3.8% is mostly attributed to the increase in health insurance and overall salaries, which includes additional hires due to increase in enrollment at the elementary schools.
Please take the time to understand the school budget, review the slides on the tax rate changes and ask questions directly to the School Board, rather than relying on the many social media posts to make your VOTE.
Carolyn Rice
South Burlington