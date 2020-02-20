Let’s assume, for the moment, that new middle school and high school buildings don’t adequately serve their students. Does that really mean we need to demolish and replace both buildings?

Consider that the high school is much larger than the middle school and has many excellent facilities and features that would serve well as a middle school.

Instead of demolishing, can we not re-purpose the high school as middle school? Then, we just build one new building, a new high school, on the same campus. Could be in space between the buildings. Or in back.

We can also re-purpose the old middle school, both avoiding needless cost for its demolition and obtaining value or income from whatever its new use becomes.

More thought, more ideas, and more answers are needed. Let’s vote no for now and give this a bit more time for consideration.

James Marc Leas

South Burlington

