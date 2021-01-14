To the Editor:
I am a Republican. I have always voted Republican. But 2020 was not a year I supported the Republican.
This year I did not vote for Phil Scott, I voted David Zuckerman. Because I think Montpelier needed change.
And I did not vote for Donald Trump. He has caused more problems in Washington than any other president.
It seems like every time he got involved in the coronavirus response or the vaccine rollout he would mess it up. He and his administration failed big time on the response to the coronavirus. And now they are messing up the vaccine response.
I as a Republican cannot support a president like Donald J. Trump. And he is still trying to win a second term by claiming the election was filled with fraud.
We need a president who does not cause so many issues. This why I as a Republican voted Joe Biden for president. Because the president elect knows what Washington is like.
Scott Miller
South Burlington
