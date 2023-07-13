To the Editor:

The piece on candidate Robert Kennedy was very disappointing as editorial coverage, starting with the first paragraph: “In the chandelier-adorned ballroom of the DoubleTree Hilton in South Burlington, several hundred folks from Vermont and elsewhere gathered Wednesday to hear from a member of one of America’s great political dynasties.” (“Think tank hosts candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” June 29, 2023)

It read more like a final trip to the Oscars for a beloved actor or a press release from the Kennedy campaign advance team, rather than the honest local coverage I expect from The Other Paper.

In both the BBC and The New York Times, coverage of Kennedy the candidate puts his vaccine skepticism and conspiracy theories at the top of their coverage. This is with good reason. His unsubstantiated theories against vaccination are only supported by a small minority.

Reporting the news carries a huge responsibility. Misinformation from trusted sources repeated frequently affects public perception of the truth.

Doug Goodman

South Burlington