To the Editor:
I read with great hope the guest perspective by Claudia Miller and the members of Save Open Spaces South Burlington in last week’s edition of The Other Paper.
I am currently a member of the South Burlington planning commission and was formerly a member of the South Burlington city council.
When I was a councilor I was dismayed by the myriad land development regulations. We were in interim zoning then, as we are now, and I was trying to understand the planning and zoning language. It was not until I discovered a system of land development regulations called form-based code that I could see and think clearly about our situation.
Our current land development regulations, mostly pertaining to zoning in the southeast quadrant, were written around 2006 by a pro-development planning director. They are based on planned unit developments, which facilitate development by granting waivers to developers.
They were intended to be used to develop housing that would be near commercial areas like Shelburne and Williston Roads.
They have been used here in South Burlington to build housing developments in the southeast quadrant on land that was once open space farm lands and woodlands.
To me it is the great tragedy of our city. Take a drive through Charlotte and Shelburne and then back into South Burlington on Dorset Street. You will see open space in those towns before hitting the wall of over development that is South Burlington.
I was appointed to the planning commission last year to fill a vacancy. When I was a city councilor, I established a form-based code committee and hand selected its members. We wrote the code for the city center area and were well on our way to writing it for the entire city.
Unfortunately, I was voted off the council by a pro-development candidate and removed as chair of the committee by a pro-development council.
It broke my heart to lose my committee and the citywide work we would have done.
Form-based code is bottom up, not top down, planning. Our community can write new land development regulations and become the kind of city we want to be. The code language is clear and concise and unambiguous.
Our current regulations are hundreds of arcane and byzantine pages. They can be replaced by 50 pages of form-based code that everyone can understand.
Our current system relies on a development review board to interpret the land development regulations for each development. Planned unit developments encourage the review board to grant waivers to developers. It is through this system of waivers that development in South Burlington takes place.
It costs developers hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees to argue for waivers from the development review board.
Developers support form-based code because it tells them exactly what to do and not to do without budgeting each project for expensive attorneys’ fees.
It is the planned unit developments’ waivers that have been used to drain wetlands, close wildlife corridors, obscure scenic views and bring us to the current condition we are in. I have been told there are only 700 acres of develop-able land left in South Burlington. Let’s save them.
The message I want to convey is that there is hope and there is a way to make the pro-wildlife, pro-nature changes that we want.
The city council can authorize a rewrite of the land development regulations. Most of the work has already been done. They can resurrect the committee’s citywide form-based code.
The planning commissioners are good people who want to do what is right but they are stuck trying to make the pro-development planned units environmentally friendly.
When I look at a piece of property, I do not see how it can be subdivided and developed. I see a home for rabbits, birds, squirrels and chipmunks. I see trees that communicate through their roots and mourn the loss of one of their neighbor trees.
Paul Engels
South Burlington
