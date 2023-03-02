To the Editor:
I am writing to express my strong support for reelecting Travia Childs for a balanced school board. She has proven herself to be a dedicated, effective and compassionate advocate for students, teachers and families.
Childs has shown her commitment to improving our schools in many ways. Here are some examples why I will be supporting her:
As a member of the school enrollment committee, she offered thoughtful and critical questions of the superintendent and the architects. The final recommendation was balanced and thoughtful about capacity to pay and what the kids needed for achievement.
This past summer, she rallied the community together to help provide a summer meals program for the school district. She rallied volunteers to help prepare and cook meals using her community center as a distribution hub. Without this program, kids go hungry.
When I had a concern about impact fees, she responded and listened. She made her own independent decision, but I felt heard.
As a fellow Rotarian, I’ve had the opportunity to volunteer with Childs and see firsthand her ability to foster positive relationships and give back to the community.
She is not only qualified but also passionate about serving our schools. She has a vision for excellence, equity and innovation that will benefit all our children. She deserves your vote on March 7.
Chris Trombly
South Burlington
