To the Editor:
Not so long ago, Market Street was a moonscape of potholes. For decades, we talked of the possibilities. Meaghan Emery had the vision and leadership to help change the potholes to a vital, functioning part of our city. It now has a public library and municipal center open to all, affordable and middle-income residential housing and attractive ponds and parks.
Emery is willing to listen, has a clear head and brings passion to issues she believes in. She is a hard worker with South Burlington’s well-being and future at heart. This is true for City Center, the Chamberlin neighborhood where she resides, and all city residents.
Join me in voting for Meaghan Emery for South Burlington City Council.
Loretta Marriott
South Burlington
