To the Editor:
When Dr. Travia Childs ran for South Burlington School Board two years ago, my vote for her was based primarily on her education and experience and the skills inherent in these qualifications. Now, I ask what I have learned about her as a person and what contributions she has made during her service on the school board.
This has been a challenging two years for our school board. Two board members resigned unexpectedly. Other long-serving members chose not to run for reelection. The long-term prior superintendent retired. We now have a school board in which only one member has served more than two years. Add COVID-19, difficulty filling positions, rising costs and the challenges have gotten bigger, not smaller.
These circumstances make me especially thankful that Childs decided to seek reelection. The commitment she expressed two years ago to working to help keep our school system strong and supportive of all students was real and continues. She is not a quitter.
On the board, she has worked with her colleagues to hire the district’s first director of equity and a new superintendent of schools. Under her leadership as chair, the board is strengthening the district’s safety plan and worked with staff to propose a funding plan for modular structures to address our shortage of space in the Marcotte and Orchard elementary schools.
In her non-board life, Childs is still as director of the Infinite Youth Center and became an active member of the South Burlington Rotary Club. I salute her leadership in providing a welcoming place for at-risk youth that promotes healthy behavioral choices. Her service on the school board and as director of the youth center contribute to the wellbeing of our larger community.
Childs’ overall life experience and her record of service since moving here make her a one-of-a kind candidate for the school board. Don’t miss your chance to vote for her on the Town Meeting Day ballot. I certainly won’t.
Sandy Dooley
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.