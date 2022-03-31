To the Editor:
For the past several months I have been talking about the problems with the once-a-decade redistricting process. A tri-partisan board took a bold step to create a map where every Vermonter got one senator and one house rep.
Unfortunately, the Legislature has rejected this approach and stuck with the status quo. There’s just something fundamentally unfair that voters in Burke get one House member and one senator, while someone in Burlington gets two House reps and three senators. Some people literally get three more votes than others.
While Essex has been hurt by cutting the community into two unequal districts, South Burlington is still part of a larger district that also includes Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg, St. George, Williston, Richmond, Bolton, Jericho, Underhill and some of Burlington.
South Burlington’s 20,000 residents are less than a third of the 69,000 in this massive district. While it’s possible for the two incumbents to remain and represent this massive district, it’s also equally possible for three senators from Burlington to shut them out in a future election.
This last point gives us a clue as to why South Burlington — and others — have been defrauded out of a Senate seat that is rightfully theirs: incumbent protection.
As long as we have a process that gives final say to the Legislature, we’re going to have the same problems 10 years from now. We will get a weird map that can only be explained by the addresses of the people in power.
Legislators may be the most knowledgeable people in the state regarding the nature or character of different communities they represent. But that valuable knowledge may not outweigh the problems that come with the desire to protect the power they currently have.
While it is always difficult to get anyone to give up their power this year, I was hopeful that we might have been able to plant the seeds for a more equitable outcome in 2030. It is fundamentally unfair that some people get more senators or reps based on the politicians who drew the lines. It ought to be that everyone gets the same number of votes no matter where they live. It might take a constitutional amendment to make that happen. That’s a long process that will have to be started well before 2030 if we want to fix the problem next time.
Paul Dame
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.