To the Editor:
There are many things I like about Meaghan Emery’s candidacy for South Burlington City Council.
I like her experience and all she has learned being on the council; it would be a shame to squander that experience and that grounding on the issues.
She considers the many facets of the complicated issues that come before the council. She is not beholden to specific constituencies. She makes decisions independently on a principled basis, always after thorough personal research and reading.
She cares about people on a personal level. She has seemingly boundless energy for listening to the citizens and getting back to them when they reach out to her.
She was — and is — a vigorous supporter of the City Center project, the new city hall and library. She understands the need to focus future home building in areas appropriate to it, such as City Center, and to focus it largely on more affordable options.
She fully understands the enormity of the climate change challenge before us, and our responsibilities in South Burlington to protect the natural resources that will help us weather the challenges ahead. She also believes that people need open spaces for recreation and well-being. Without protecting our natural resources, not much else will matter in the end.
She supports the new land development regulations created by the hard work of many over three years. It is time to pass them.
I appreciate her vote for the Paris Climate Agreement and her support for public parks and recreation paths and energy efficiency efforts within the city.
Sarah Dopp
South Burlington
