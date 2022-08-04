To the Editor:
If you are planning to vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, please vote for Ted Kenney for Chittenden County State’s Attorney.
Kenney has been endorsed by the Burlington, Colchester, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski police and firefighters’ unions and the Fraternal Order of Police in Chittenden County. There’s a reason for that.
John and Joanne Varricchione
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.