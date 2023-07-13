To the Editor:
I’m writing to thank South Burlington city councilor Meaghan Emery for organizing the Juneteenth celebration that took place at South Burlington City Hall.
A group of my classmates and I who are part of the Students Organized Against Racism (SOAR) club at Tuttle Middle School read Frederick Douglass’s “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” speech. Douglass first delivered his speech on July 5, 1852, and gave it many times again in later years.
His speech dove deep into the horrors of slavery and gave details about the Fugitive Slave Act. Emery hopes to make reading Douglass’s famous speech an annual part of our city’s celebration of Juneteenth in the years to come.
Besides the students reading the speech, the event also included a video presentation by poet Major Jackson who read two poems inspired by Frederick Douglass and one poem Jackson wrote to commemorate Juneteenth.
The event also featured singer Rachel Ambaye, who is a music major at University of Vermont. Rachel graduated from South Burlington High School in 2020.
Molly Pels
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.